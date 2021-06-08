Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jaishankar on three-day Kuwait visit from Wednesday; to hand PM's letter to emir

Jaishankar on three-day Kuwait visit from Wednesday; to hand PM's letter to emir

During the visit, external affairs minister S. Jaishankar will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait.
1 min read . 04:55 PM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The Indian foreign minister's 9-11 June visit is his first since taking office in 2019 and comes at the invitation of his counterpart, the Kuwaiti foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah

NEW DELHI : Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar will deliver a personal letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kuwait’s new ruler Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah during a three-day visit beginning Wednesday.

Jaishankar’s 9-11 June visit is his first since taking office in 2019 and comes at the invitation of his counterpart, the Kuwaiti foreign minister Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah.

“During the visit, he will hold high-level meetings and also address the Indian community in Kuwait. He will also carry a personal letter from Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to the Amir of Kuwait," according to a statement issued by the Indian foreign ministry on Tuesday.

“The year 2021-22 marks the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Kuwait," the Indian statement said, and added that traditionally, the two countries have enjoyed “warm and close bilateral relations". This was characterized by strong people-to-people connect, it said, and pointed out that there were about one million Indians living in Kuwait.

“India is among the largest trading partners of Kuwait, and Kuwait is a major supplier of oil for India," the foreign ministry said.

In recent weeks, Kuwait had been one of the many countries providing liquid medical oxygen to India as the latter was fighting a vicious second wave of covid-19 infections in the country, it said.

