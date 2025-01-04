External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated India's commitment to come to the aid of Maldives, saying India has always stood by the island nation, which acknowledged its neighbour as its “First Responder”. "For us, you are a very concrete expression of our Neighbourhood First policy," Jaishankar said on Friday during a bilateral meeting with Abdulla Khaleel, the Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Jaishankar also recalled Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu's visit to India in October last year and the Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security partnership adopted during the visit. "Today's visit allows us to take stock of the progress since then," he said.

Maldives minister Abdulla Khaleel is on an official visit to India from January 2-4, 2025. During the meeting, Jaishankar reaffirmed the importance India attaches to its bilateral ties with Maldives and assured continued support to Maldives, under India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision SAGAR, i.e., Security and Growth for All in the Region.

In a post on X, Jaishankar informed that during his meeting with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Khaleel, India signed agreements on implementing the next phase of High Impact Community Development Projects, which aim to push the growth of the Maldives and strengthen ties between both countries.

“Discussed our development cooperation and economic, security, fintech and people-to-people ties. Also signed agreement on implementing the next phase of High Impact Community Development Projects #HICDP in Maldives,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He wrote, “India will continue to be a steadfast supporter of Maldives' progress and prosperity, in line with our Neighbourhood First policy and vision SAGAR.”

India's Neibourhood First policy guides its approach towards the management of relations with countries in its immediate neighbourhood by enhancing physical, digital and people-to-people connectivity across the region, as well as augmenting trade and commerce.

The countries India identify as core to this policy are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The Vision Security And Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR), first articulated in 2015, envisages a free, open, inclusive, peaceful, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, one which is built on a rules-based international order. Under it, India is making contributions in connectivity, capacity building, disaster management, etc.

Jaishankar also confirmed the signing of the MoU between the National Payments Corporation of India and the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Maldives on introducing a digital payment system in the Maldives. This exchange of MoUs reflects India's strengthening relations with the Maldives.

India as ‘first responder’ Maldives minister Abdullah Khaleel appreciated India's "unwavering" support to Maldives and expressed his resolution to strengthen the partnership.

"Foreign Minister Dr. Khaleel, on his part, appreciated the timely emergency financial assistance extended by India to Maldives in times of need, reflecting India's role as the "First Responder" of Maldives," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Meanwhile, Khaleel wrote on X, "We reviewed the progress of our bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed our strong commitment to enhancing engagements across key sectors. I conveyed our appreciation for India's unwavering support and assistance to the Maldives throughout our long history of relations. We are resolute in strengthening our partnership based on mutual trust and respect, for the benefit and prosperity of our peoples."