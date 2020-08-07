Jaishankar, Pompeo discuss efforts to combat covid, peace process in Afghanistan

Since a February peace agreement between the US and Taliban, only partial progress has been made on a key demand by the insurgent group—a prisoner swap of up to 5,000 Taliban fighters for about 1,000 government troops. The exchange was meant to pave the way for talks between the Taliban and Kabul to bring an end to the war. However, Ghani has been accused of dragging his feet on the release of the final 400 inmates.