Jaishankar raises student visa issue during talks with New Zealand counterpart

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar raised the issues faced by Indian students in the student visa process during his talks with New Zealand counterpart Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue of Indian student visa's during his meeting with New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta on Thursday. The Indian students have been impacted due to stringent Covid-19 measures enacted by New Zealand.
The EAM took to Twitter to share the news, he wrote, “Took up the issue of Indian students impacted by Covid measures. Urged expeditious visa processing of those desirous of studying in New Zealand now."
India ranks second in terms of the number of foreign nationals enrolling in higher education in New Zealand across a range of subjects, including information technology, hospitality, science, engineering, and architecture.
Jaishankar, who is on his maiden visit to New Zealand met the country's Foreign Minister had a dialogue on a range of issues including international concerns such as the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict.
Sharing information about the meeting EAM wrote, "Warm and productive talks with New Zealand Foreign Minister @NanaiaMahuta this afternoon. Two societies, respectful of tradition and culture are seeking to forge a more contemporary relationship."
He added, "Will do so if we play to our strengths: Business, technology, digital,education, talent and agriculture. Can cooperate on pressing global issues including climate action, pandemics and maritime security."
On Indo-Pacific and Ukraine conflict, he said, "Appreciated the exchange of views on international concerns such as Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine conflict. Value our working together in multilateral forums including the UN and Commonwealth."
In light of China's expanding military manoeuvres in the resource-rich region, India, the US, and a number of other world powers have been discussing the need to ensure a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
China claims almost all of the South China Sea and has built artificial islands and military installations in the region while Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. China also has outstanding territorial disputes with Japan in the East China Sea.
During his visit, EAM also met the first Indian-origin minister in the New Zealand cabinet, Priyanca Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan is the Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Diversity, Inclusion and Ethnic Communities, and Youth.
Sharing the news EAM wrote, “Good to meet Minister @priyancanzlp today in Auckland. Thank her for an interactive session with prominent personalities of New Zealand. Committed to furthering our relationship,"
As per a release by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar will join New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ‘to felicitate members of the Indian community in New Zealand for their exceptional achievements and contributions’
During the event, the two leaders will release India@75 postage stamps to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in New Zealand. Jaishankar will also launch the books 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' and 'Heartfelt - The Legacy of Faith'.
According to the MEA statement, Jaishankar is on a week-long trip to New Zealand and Australia.It will be his second trip to Australia with the first one being in February 2022 when he went to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne.
According to the MEA statement, Jaishankar is on a week-long trip to New Zealand and Australia.It will be his second trip to Australia with the first one being in February 2022 when he went to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Melbourne.