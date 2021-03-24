New Delhi: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar had underscored the importance of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire for a successful Afghan peace process during a meeting in New Delhi with his visiting Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar, the Indian foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

Atmar has been in India on a three-day India visit from 22 March mainly to discuss the Afghan peace process with Indian leaders and explore ways to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in a range of areas including trade and investment and defence.

"The external affairs minister (EAM) highlighted that enduring peace in Afghanistan is important for the peace, security and prosperity of the region and the world," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It also said Jaishankar underscored the importance of a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire for a successful Afghan peace process.

Jaishankar “reassured the Afghan foreign minister of India's long-term commitment towards a peaceful, sovereign, stable and inclusive Afghanistan, where the rights of all sections of the society are protected within a democratic constitutional framework," the statement said.

A range of issues were discussed during the meeting including India's extensive development partnership with Afghanistan, issues of mutual interest in the region and the world, and the Afghan peace efforts.

"The talks were held in a warm and friendly atmosphere, with a very detailed and healthy exchange of views," the statement added.

The Indian foreign ministry said the discussions focused on strengthening the India–Afghanistan strategic partnership, particularly cooperation in the areas of political, security, trade, economic, capacity development, education, social and cultural relations.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Atmar said that India is part of the regional and international consensus building process on bringing peace to Afghanistan and that Kabul was seeking a greater role for New Delhi within this process.

During his stay in India, the Afghan foreign minister also met India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end almost 20 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of Afghans.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already pledged $ 3 billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country.

India has also been supportive of a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via