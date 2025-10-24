Jaishankar releases postage stamp on UN's 80th anniversary, says ‘If maintenance of global peace became lip service...’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the 80th anniversary of the United Nations on Friday, October 24.

In a post on X, Jaishankar also congratulated the Department of Sports, Ministry of Communication, for organising an open competition on the MyGov portal to design the commemorative postage stamp celebrating the UN at 80.

"Let me begin by congratulating the Department of Sports, Ministry of Communication, for organising this very successful open competition on the MyGov portal to design the commemorative postage stamp celebrating the UN@80," he said.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment Speaking at the 80th UN anniversary celebrations, Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to the United Nations and emphasised the importance of global cooperation as the world faces challenging times.

"I take it as a statement of our collective attachment to the United Nations on this important anniversary at a time when the world is perhaps passing through some more difficult circumstances," Jaishankar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

"It is truly a great pleasure to be with you here on this special occasion as we celebrate the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. As a founding member state of the UN, I extend warm wishes to all present on United Nations Day," he added.

'If maintenance of global peace became lip service...' Jaishankar highlighted the challenges faced by the United Nations in present times that revolve across several areas such as socio-economic progress to trade measures and supply chain dependence.

He called for support the United Nations through faith in international cooperation.

“If the maintenance of international peace and security has become lip service, the predicament of development and socio-economic progress is even more serious,” he said.

Jaishankar added, “The slowing down of the SDG Agenda 2030 is a significant metric to measure the distress of the Global South. There are many more, whether it is trade measures, supply chain dependence or political domination.”

Reflecting on global crises, Jaishankar said, “Even today we are regretfully witnessing several major conflicts that not only take a great toll on human lives but also impact the well-being of the entire international community.”

He further emphasised the challenges faced by developing nations.

He said "The Global South in particular has felt this pain even as the more developed insulated itself from consequences, and the 80th anniversary is a significant milestone for any institution. On UN Day, I would like to reiterate India's commitment to the ideals of peace and security as well as development and progress."