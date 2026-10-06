Jaishankar says UN ‘largely irrelevant’, UNSC ‘gridlocked’: Why India pushes for reform | Explained

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has delivered a blunt assessment of the United Nations, saying the world body has become “largely irrelevant” to decision-making on some of the biggest global crises because of a “gridlocked” UN Security Council.

Speaking at the 5th Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Monday, Jaishankar said the UN’s inability to respond effectively to major conflicts and global crises had exposed the limitations of its current structure, according to news agency ANI.

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“Where the UN is concerned, it's obvious to everybody by now that the UN is gridlocked,” Jaishankar said, pointing to conflicts in the Gulf, Ukraine and Africa, as well as the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the problem was closely linked to the structure of the Security Council, whose composition, he said, no longer reflects the wider international community.

“And a lot of it is because the Security Council is gridlocked and the Security Council no longer represents the entirety of the global interest,” he said.

Why is UN Security Council ‘gridlocked’? The UN Security Council is the United Nations’ principal body for dealing with international peace and security. It has 15 members — five permanent members with veto powers and 10 elected members.

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The permanent members — the United States, Russia, China, France and the UK — can block substantive resolutions through their veto.

The structure has increasingly come under scrutiny as major powers have found themselves divided over conflicts, including the war in Ukraine and crises in the Middle East.

Jaishankar argued that the institution has failed to keep pace with the dramatic expansion of the UN’s membership.

“The UN started with 51 members; it's got almost four times that number today. So, if you have grown four times and you want to keep the old board of management, it's not going to work. It's common sense,” he said.

Why does UNSC reform matter to India? For India, the issue is not simply about securing a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. New Delhi has argued that the Council itself needs to become more representative of the geopolitical realities of the 21st century.

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When the UN was founded in 1945, much of Asia and Africa was still under colonial rule. Today, developing countries account for a large share of UN membership, but their representation in the Council’s permanent structure remains limited.

India has therefore pushed for an expansion of both permanent and non-permanent membership, along with greater representation for Africa.

In an earlier interview with LiveMint, former diplomat Suresh Goel, who served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in New York from 1991-95, explained why India’s case for permanent membership goes beyond its own national interests.

“The question is not why it is important for India to have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, but why the world needs India as a permanent member,” Goel said.

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“India’s claim to permanent membership is therefore also based on its role as a voice of the Global South,” he added.

New Delhi has been working with the G4 grouping — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — as well as the L.69 Group, a cross-regional coalition of developing countries, to build support for UNSC reform.

What did S Jaishankar say about Africa? Jaishankar also took aim at countries that, he said, invoke Africa’s interests while opposing reforms to the UN.

“There are a few players, a few countries who are resistant to the reform of the UN, and they are using the name of Africa,” he said.

According to Jaishankar, African countries have already articulated their position on reform through the intergovernmental negotiations.

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India has repeatedly backed greater African representation, arguing that a reformed Security Council must better reflect the interests of the Global South.

G4 renews push for UNSC reform Jaishankar’s remarks come as the campaign for Security Council reform gains fresh momentum during the ongoing UN General Assembly session.

The G4 — India, Brazil, Germany and Japan — recently renewed its call for reform, describing the current structure of the eight-decade-old Security Council as “anachronistic” and arguing that reform is “more necessary than ever” amid growing global challenges.

The grouping also reiterated its support for greater representation of African countries on the Security Council.

Separately, the four members of the Visegrad Group — Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic — have voiced collective support for UNSC reform.

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(With inputs from ANI)

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.