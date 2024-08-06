Jaishankar says India in touch with Dhaka, expects Bangladesh’s ’host govt’ to provide security protection

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in Parliament on Tuesday that India has been "in regular touch with authorities in Dhaka" and the Indian community in Bangladesh amid the violence and political developments in the neighbouring country.

"As violence continued throughout July [in Bangladesh], we repeatedly counselled restrain and urged the situation be diffused through dialogue. Similar urgings were made to various political forces with whom we were in touch," Jaishankar said on Tuesday.

He informed Parliament, "...We are in close and continuous touch with the Indian community in Bangladesh through our diplomatic missions..."

Jaishankar's statement came after Sheikh Hasina stepped down as the Bangladesh Prime Minister amid violence in her country and protesters demanding her resignation.

Bangladesh has been witnessing nationwide protests since June over a special job quota bill that allowed reservation for families of veterans who fought the 1971 liberation war. The protests turned violent last month.

The Supreme Court, in a ruling on July 21, scaled back the reservation for veteran's relatives in government jobs from 30 percent to 5 percent. It, however, was not enough to quell the protests. Protesters demanded Hasina's resignation.

Giving in to the pressure, Hasina resigned as the Bangladesh Prime Minister on Monday and fled to India. She is likely to seek asylum in the United Kingdom.

Jaishankar said in Parliament on Monday, “Our understanding is that after a meeting with leaders of security establishments, PM Sheikh Hasina apparently made the decision to resign. At very short notice, she requested approval to come for the moment to India. She arrived yesterday evening in Delhi."

Hasina, 76, who ruled the South Asian with an iron fist for 15 years, resigned as the prime minister following massive protests that initially began as an agitation against a job quota scheme but weeks later morphed into a mass movement demanding her ouster from power.