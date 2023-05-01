Jaishankar slams Pakistan on cross-border terrorism, takes on China2 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 09:16 AM IST
India is trying to ensure that all ties advance without seeking exclusivity, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has said.
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar has stated that India's diplomatic strategy involves engaging all significant centres of power and pursuing multi-alignment to reflect the reality of multipolarity.
