Jaishankar slams US media for 'biased' India coverage. Here's what he said

The minister further cited an example of Article 370 issue and said, "What was a temporary provision of the Constitution was finally put to rest this was supposed to be an act of majority. This was supposed to be majoritarian. Tell me what was happening in Kashmir was not majoritarian? I think the way facts are slanted, things are laid out. What is right, and what is wrong is confusing. This is actually politics at work."

