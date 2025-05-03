Jaishankar speaks to Russia's Sergey Lavrov, discusses India-Pakistan relations after Pahalgam terror attack

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 2, and discussed the India-Pakistan relations following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians on April 22.

According to an ANI report, the Russian leader urged India and Pakistan to settle their disagreements bilaterally through political and diplomatic means.

“They discussed issues of Russian-Indian cooperation and the aggravation of Indian-Pakistani relations following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Sergey Lavrov called for settling disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad on a bilateral basis by political and diplomatic means per the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,” the report said, quoting Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

“The ministers also discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts at the highest levels,” it added.

Reiterating the call for justice, Jaishankar wrote in a post on X, “Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with FM Lavrov of Russia yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice.”

“Also spoke about our bilateral cooperation activities,” he added in his post.

India suspends mail exchange from Pakistan The central government decided to suspend exchanges of all categories of inbound mail and parcels from Pakistan through air and surface routes, a notice issued by the Ministry of Communications said on Saturday.

The government has taken a slew of measures against Pakistan, including halting the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelling all special visas issued to Pakistani nationals, shutting its airspace for Pakistani airlines, and also shutting the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar.

On April 23, just a day after the Pahalgam terror attack, the government also declared Pakistan's top military attaches in India as persona non grata, directing them to leave the country. India also withdrew its own military attaches from Pakistan and reduced the number of staff at its High Commission in Islamabad.

No direct, indirect imports from Pakistan India has banned direct or indirect import of all goods from Pakistan with immediate effect in the interest of national security and public policy, according to a government order.

Also Read | India's 3 BOLD moves against Pakistan after Pahalgam attack

A Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) notification, dated May 2, said that a provision in this regard has been added in Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) 2023 “to prohibit direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan with immediate effect until further orders.”

It added this restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition will require approval of Government of India, the order said.

Pakistani ships banned from entering Indian port The Centre on Saturday banned all ships bearing the flag of Pakistan from entering any Indian port amid escalating tensions between the two countries after the horrifying Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

In a notification dated May 3, the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways also said an Indian ship will also not visit any Pakistani port.

“A ship bearing the flag of Pakistan shall not be allowed to visit any Indian Port,” said the order.