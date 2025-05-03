Jaishankar speaks to Russia's Sergey Lavrov, discusses India-Pakistan relations after Pahalgam terror attack

Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on May 2, and discussed the India-Pakistan relations following the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians on April 22.

According to an ANI report, the Russian leader urged India and Pakistan to settle their disagreements bilaterally through political and diplomatic means.

“They discussed issues of Russian-Indian cooperation and the aggravation of Indian-Pakistani relations following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Sergey Lavrov called for settling disagreements between New Delhi and Islamabad on a bilateral basis by political and diplomatic means per the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999,” the report said, quoting Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.