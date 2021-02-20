Subscribe
Home >News >India >Jaishankar starts 4-day Indian Ocean region tour. See photos from Maldives
Jaishankar starts 4-day Indian Ocean region tour. See pics from Maldives

Jaishankar starts 4-day Indian Ocean region tour. See photos from Maldives

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Staff Writer

Conducting an eventful day, Jaishankar handed over 100,000 additional doses of the Covid vaccine to the Foreign Minister and Health Minister; announced a $ 40 mn standalone Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure; also held talks with Maldivian foreign minister Shahid.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who started his four-day tour in two key Indian Ocean region countries, arrived in the Maldivian capital Male earlier this morning.

He was received at Velana International Airport by his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ahmed Khaleel, Foreign Secretary Abdul Gafoor Mohamed and Maldivian High Commissioner to India Hussain Niyaz, Maldivian media reported.

Jaishankar is visiting the Maldives at the invitation of Shahid. It is his second official visit to the Maldives, following his visit to attend the 5th Indian Ocean Conference in 2019.

Conducting an eventful day, the external affairs minister handed over 100,000 additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Foreign Minister and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem; announced a USD 40 million standalone Line of Credit to boost sports infrastructure in the Maldives; also held talks with Maldivian foreign minister Shahid and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation.

"The External Affairs Minister's visit is testimony to the importance that India attaches to its close and friendly relations with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people-to-people ties," the Ministry of External Affairs said in New Delhi on Thursday.

On the second leg of his two-nation tour, Jaishankar will arrive in Mauritius on 22 February. The centerpiece of the visit could be the signing of the India-Mauritius Comprehensive Economic Cooperation and Partnership Agreement (CECPA) that the cabinet headed by prime minister Narendra Modi cleared on Wednesday.

See pics from his visit:

Jaishankar was received at Velana International Airport by his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid
held talks with his Maldivian foreign minister Shahid and discussed the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation
Jaishankar hands over 100,000 additional doses of COVID vaccine to FM Shahid and Health Minister Kerafa Naseem .
He tweets: Witnessed the exchange of agreements on a wide range of domains we are working on together- incl. fish processing, public broadcasting, sustainable urban development, road infrastructure & housing.
The external affairs minister Ekuveni Stadium in Male
(With inputs from agencies)

