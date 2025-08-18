‘Differences must not become disputes…’: S Jaishankar stresses on border peace in talks with China's Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 18 stressed on border peace between India and China, stating that “differences must not become disputes”, in talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who landed in New Delhi earlier today.

Jaishankar welcomed Wang and his delegation to India, noting that this is the first visit by a Chinese Minister since leaders of the two countries met in Kazan in October 2024.

“This occasion provides us with an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an approrpriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest,” Jainshankar said. Addressing Wang, he acknowledged that India and China have experienced a “difficult period” but that the goal is to now move ahead with “mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest”.

India-China talks: What did Jaishankar say? “Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides. In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals — mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes nor competition, conflict,” Jaishankar stated.

The minister also noted that Wang will be talking to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval tomorrow, on August 19, adding, “You will, of course, be discussing border issues with our Special Representative NSA Ajit Doval tomorrow. This is very important because the basis for any positive momentum in our ties is the ability to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas. It is also essential that the de-escalation process move forward.”

He added that it is “natural” that international situation be discussed when the world's two largest nations meet,adding, “We seek a fair, balanced and multipolar world order, including a multipolar Asia. Reform multilateralism is also the call of the day.”

“In the current environment, there is clearly an imperative of maintaining and enhancing stability in the global economy as well. The fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations is another major priority. I look forward to our exchange of views…” Jaishankar said.

‘Provide certainty to Asia, world’: What did Wang Yi say? In his meeting with Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the country has “shared confidence to dispel interference, expand cooperation and to consolidate improvement of China-India relations”, adding that the two countries can contribute to each others' success.

“...We maintained peace and tranquillity in the border areas and resumed the Indian pilgrimage to Mount Gang Renpoche and Lake Mapam Yun Tso in the Xijang Autonomous Region. We shared confidence to dispel interference, expand cooperation and to further consolidate the momentum of improvement development of China-India relations, so that while pursuing our respective rejuvenation, we can contribute to each other's success and provide the most needed certainty to Asia and the world…” Wang stated.