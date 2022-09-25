Jaishankar takes a dig at Pakistan, China over terrorism during UNGA address

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attacked China and Pakistan over the issue of terrorism during his UNGA address. Targetting China he said naysayers cannot hold the process "hostage in perpetuity."
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sent a stern message to China on Friday regarding its opposition to the UN's blacklisting of terrorists, saying those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime in order to defend declared terrorists do so at their own peril.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar sent a stern message to China on Friday regarding its opposition to the UN's blacklisting of terrorists, saying those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime in order to defend declared terrorists do so at their own peril.
The EAM also referred to Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism saying, "no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover-up blood stains."
The EAM also referred to Pakistan's support of cross-border terrorism saying, "no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover-up blood stains."
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly without naming anyone, EAM said, "The United Nations responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators. Those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation,"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly without naming anyone, EAM said, "The United Nations responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators. Those who politicize the UNSC 1267 Sanctions regime, sometimes to the extent of defending proclaimed terrorists, do so at their own peril. Believe me, they advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation,"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation,", Jaishankar added
"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation,", Jaishankar added
Jaishankar invited all the member states of the UN to participate in the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and New Delhi.
Jaishankar invited all the member states of the UN to participate in the Counter-Terrorism Committee in Mumbai and New Delhi.
Resolution 1267 provides for sanctions against individuals and entities that support or finance the acts or activities of ISIL, Al-Qaida, associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities. It was adopted unanimously by the UNSC to allow sanctions against the Taliban and Osama Bin Laden.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Resolution 1267 provides for sanctions against individuals and entities that support or finance the acts or activities of ISIL, Al-Qaida, associated individuals, groups, undertakings and entities. It was adopted unanimously by the UNSC to allow sanctions against the Taliban and Osama Bin Laden.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
China has blocked several proposals moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India enlisting some individuals as 'Global terrorist'. On September 16 China put a hold on a proposal by India and the US enlisting India's most wanted terrorist Sajid Mir of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist.
China has blocked several proposals moved at the United Nations by the US and co-supported by India enlisting some individuals as 'Global terrorist'. On September 16 China put a hold on a proposal by India and the US enlisting India's most wanted terrorist Sajid Mir of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) under the 1267 Al-Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as a global terrorist.
This was the third time China had blocked such proposals in recent months. It had previously blocked proposals sanctioning Abdul Rehman Makki, LeT and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) leader Abdul Rauf Azhar.
"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover up blood stains," EAM added
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Having borne the brunt of cross-border terrorism for decades, India firmly advocates a 'zero-tolerance' approach. In our view, there is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation. And no rhetoric, however sanctimonious can ever cover up blood stains," EAM added
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Speaking on UNSC reforms during his address Jaishankar said that the reforms in Security Council received support from the UN members. He further said that the UN members support the reform because it recognized that the current architecture is anachronistic and ineffective.
Speaking on UNSC reforms during his address Jaishankar said that the reforms in Security Council received support from the UN members. He further said that the UN members support the reform because it recognized that the current architecture is anachronistic and ineffective.
"It is also perceived as deeply unfair, denying entire continents and regions a voice in a forum that deliberates their future. India is prepared to take up greater responsibilities. But it seeks at the same time to ensure that the injustice faced by the Global South is decisively addressed,"
"It is also perceived as deeply unfair, denying entire continents and regions a voice in a forum that deliberates their future. India is prepared to take up greater responsibilities. But it seeks at the same time to ensure that the injustice faced by the Global South is decisively addressed,"
"Our call is to allow serious negotiations on such a critical matter to proceed sincerely. They must not be blocked by procedural tactics. Naysayers cannot hold the IGN process hostage in perpetuity. In these turbulent times, it is essential that the world listens to more voices of reason. And experiences more acts of goodwill. India is willing and able on both counts. We believe and advocate that this is not an era of war and conflict. On the contrary, it is a time for development and cooperation,"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
"Our call is to allow serious negotiations on such a critical matter to proceed sincerely. They must not be blocked by procedural tactics. Naysayers cannot hold the IGN process hostage in perpetuity. In these turbulent times, it is essential that the world listens to more voices of reason. And experiences more acts of goodwill. India is willing and able on both counts. We believe and advocate that this is not an era of war and conflict. On the contrary, it is a time for development and cooperation,"
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
There has been a growing chorus over reforms at the UNSC with India leading the charge. India recently joined the joint statement by 32 countries the United Nations requires urgent and comprehensive reforms and emphasized that the Security Council must be reflective of the 'aspirations and perspectives of the developing world.
There has been a growing chorus over reforms at the UNSC with India leading the charge. India recently joined the joint statement by 32 countries the United Nations requires urgent and comprehensive reforms and emphasized that the Security Council must be reflective of the 'aspirations and perspectives of the developing world.