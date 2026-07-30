Jaishankar tells Ukraine FM Black Sea attacks on Indian seafarers 'absolutely unacceptable'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday spoke with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha over the phone, discussing attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, including incidents that resulted in the deaths of Indian seafarers. The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest developments in the Ukraine conflict and ongoing peace efforts.

Sharing details of the conversation in a post on X, Jaishankar said he conveyed India's strong objection to attacks on commercial vessels and Indian seafarers operating in the Black Sea.

He said such attacks by any party were "absolutely unacceptable" and stressed that India condemns these incidents unequivocally.

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Jaishankar said this during a phone conversation with Sybiha that came days after India summoned Ukrainian envoy Oleksandr Polishchuk and lodged a strong protest over killing of an Indian seafarer in an attack on a merchant vessel in the Black Sea region.

The vessel MV Omorfi had reportedly come under Ukrainian drone strikes amid fresh hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.

'Discussed attacks on commercial shipping in Black Sea' Five Indian seafarers have died and two more reported missing following recent Russian and Ukrainian attacks on merchant vessels in the Black Sea.

"Discussed attacks on commercial shipping and Indian seafarers in the Black Sea. Such attacks by any party are absolutely unacceptable and India condemns them unequivocally," Jaishankar said on social media.

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The external affairs minister said he was briefed on recent developments pertaining to the Ukraine conflict and peace negotiations.

"India has consistently advocated dialogue and diplomacy between the parties concerned," he said.

"Underlined the fragility of the current international situation, with multiple conflicts in different geographies. These are impacting fuel, fertilizer and food security, especially for the Global South," Jaishankar added.

Sybiha, on his part, pitched for India to play an "active role" in ending its conflict with Russia.

In a social media post, the Ukrainian foreign minister said he had a "good" conversation with Jaishankar and that he briefed his Indian counterpart about President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's recent visit to Washington DC.

Sybiha said he also conveyed to Jaishankar the "consequences of Russian aggression" far beyond Ukraine's borders.

"By attacking civilian vessels in the Black Sea, Russia undermines freedom of navigation and puts global food security at risk. At the same time, its continued war fuels instability in global energy markets, affecting countries far beyond our region," he alleged.

"I reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace and encouraged India to play an active role in peace efforts. We agreed to remain in close contact," the Ukrainian foreign minister said.