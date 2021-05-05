A meeting of top Group of Seven diplomats being held in person in London risked being derailed after India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar said he would self-isolate over possible exposure to coronavirus.

Jaishankar tweeted Wednesday he will join ongoing G7 meetings in London virtually after he was informed about exposure to people with possible coronavirus infection.

"Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases," Jaishankar said in a tweet. "As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode. That will be the case with the G7 Meeting today as well."

The possibility of the spread of the virus among senior officials and beyond has the potential to shut down the high-profile event that marked the G-7 debut of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and is being hosted by the U.K, reported Bloomberg.

India is not a member of the G-7, though it was invited as a guest by Brits to mark the focus on Asia and the Indo-Pacific, which was also the theme of the dinner where foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar would have been invited.

The Foreign Office in London had no immediate comment.

The question now is what kind of contact did Indian officials have with others. U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel met with Jaishankar, who so far during his stay has also seen counterparts from the U.S., France, Canada, South Africa as well as the European Union’s representative, Josep Borrell.

The British delegation, for now, insists that all precautions had been deployed after Sky News reported that there were two Covid-19 cases among the Indian delegation, which did not take part in the G-7 sessions during the day.

The U.K. seems to be pushing on through. A smiling Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was filmed welcoming fellow ministers to Lancaster House with fist bumps.

Meanwhile, Britain expressed deep regrets that Jaishankar will be unable to attend G7 meetings on Wednesday in person after the country's delegation self-isolated after two positive COVID-19 cases.

"We deeply regret that foreign minister Jaishankar will be unable to attend the meeting today in person but will now attend virtually , but this is exactly why we have put in place strict COVID protocols and daily testing," the senior diplomat said.

