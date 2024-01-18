External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will lead the Indian delegation at the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to be held in Kampala, Uganda on January 19 and 20, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The summit will be preceded by deliberations at the ministerial and senior official levels, the statement read, adding that MoS External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh will represent at the NAM Foreign Ministers' meeting which will precede the NAM summit.

“Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan will represent India at the G-77 Third South Summit which will be held in Kampala on 21-22 January," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India on Wednesday reiterated the need for an early resumption of direct and meaningful negotiations and said every effort must be made to create conducive conditions for the resumption of these talks.

"India has called for restraint, de-escalation and emphasized peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said while speaking at the 19th NAM Summit-Ministerial Meeting in the Ugandan capital.

Noting that NAM is one of the world’s largest multilateral fora mobilizing support for the Global South, Singh said that it is "crucial that we defend and nurture NAM´s tradition of independence so that we set our agenda". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said that India utilized its G20 Presidency to redefine the way the world looks at the development agenda by linking it to every major agenda of the world today, be it climate change, energy transitions, or digital transformation.

"While doing so, India remained anchored in the South-South spirit and convened two Voice of the Global South summits to guide our work," he added.

Singh said that over the last year, India championed the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, spelled out as - One World, One Family, One Future - to navigate the complex global challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

