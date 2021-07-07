NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar will stop over in Tehran for a “refuelling halt" on his way to Russia on a three-day visit, officials in New Delhi said on Wednesday.

The stop-over comes at a time when uncertainties vis-a-vis Afghanistan are mounting, i.e. with the Taliban and the Afghan National Security Forces engaged in fighting as the US troops look to complete their pullout after a two- decade long stay in the country.

India, Iran and Russia were the main backers of an anti-Taliban alliance when the hardline Sunni group were controlling Kabul between 1996 and 2001. After the US invaded Afghanistan in 2001, Iran cooperated fully with the US and was instrumental in the post-Taliban formation of the Afghan government. Tehran is said to have mediated between the irreconcilable Afghan warlords and brought them to the reconstruction conference in Bonn in 2001.

In recent times, however, Iran has moderated its views on the Taliban given Tehran’s hostile equations with the US, say analysts.

It was immediately unclear who the Indian minister would meet in Tehran during his brief halt but Indian officials said a meeting with Iranian foreign minister Javad Zarif could not be ruled out.

According to Iran’s Mehr News Agency, in September 2020 too en route to Moscow, Jaishankar had halted in Iran for a short visit and met with officials of the Islamic Republic.

“The Indian official's visit to Iran comes as an intra-Afghan talks meeting attended by representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban high political delegation hosted by Iran was started on Wednesday," the Mehr News Agency said.

According to a Twitter post by the Taliban’s spokesman for the international media, Suhail Shaheen, “A high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by Sher Mohammad A. Stanekzai, now on a visit to the neighboring country of Iran to exchange views with relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic on a couple of issues of mutual interests, will also have a sitting…for brainstorming with some Afghan personalities today. They will touch on the current situation of the country and exchange views on peaceful solution of the issue through talks."

India is also said to be in talks with the Taliban, though New Delhi has not officially confirmed it. Last week, India had denied that a meeting between Jaishankar and senior Taliban members had taken place after a Twitter post said such a meeting had happened.

The situation in Afghanistan will be one of the key items on the agenda when Jaishankar lands in Moscow. Russia too has been the venue of talks between Afghan representatives and the Taliban in recent times with Moscow too opening a channel of communication with the Sunni group.





