Jaishankar to make 'refuelling halt' in Tehran on way to Russia

According to a Twitter post by the Taliban’s spokesman for the international media, Suhail Shaheen, “A high-ranking delegation of the Islamic Emirate led by Sher Mohammad A. Stanekzai, now on a visit to the neighboring country of Iran to exchange views with relevant authorities of the Islamic Republic on a couple of issues of mutual interests, will also have a sitting…for brainstorming with some Afghan personalities today. They will touch on the current situation of the country and exchange views on peaceful solution of the issue through talks."