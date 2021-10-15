Jaishankar to visit Israel over weekend

Ties between India and Israel have grown steadily since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992. Relations were boosted further when India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to delink India-Israel ties from India-Palestinian ties. Modi paid a standalone visit to Israel in July 2017, the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish nation. In 2018, he visited Palestine in another standalone visit that showed the dehyphenation in India’s ties with the two countries.