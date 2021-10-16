External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be going on a three-day official visit to Israel via UAE tomorrow, October 17 to cement diplomatic and political ties in the post-Benjamin Netanyahu era.

EAM Jaishankar will be reaching Dubai on Sunday and will visit Isreal from October 19-21. During his visit, the EAM Jaishankar will meet the top leadership of the Israel coalition government including Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, a top Israeli Foreign Ministry official on Friday said that India is “a strategic partner and a very close friend".

“Shubho Bijoya/Happy Dussehra to all of you, on the eve of @DrSJaishankar’s important visit to Israel. India is a strategic partner and a very close friend," Ushpiz said in a tweet.

Jaishankar's Israel visit follows his three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

India and Israel have traditionally enjoyed close ties and have over the years developed close "cooperation" in intelligence sharing and "counter-insurgency" operations.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Bennett. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

Although India had recognised the Jewish State of Israel way back in 1950, it established full diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992. Before that, Israel had a Consulate in Mumbai, operating since 1953.

India is the largest buyer of Israel's military hardware. The country has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

