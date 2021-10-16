Jaishankar to visit Israel on Oct 19; to cement post-Netanyahu ties

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
EAM Jaishankar will be reaching Dubai on Sunday and will visit Isreal from October 19-21
Israel has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be going on a three-day official visit to Israel via UAE tomorrow, October 17 to cement diplomatic and political ties in the post-Benjamin Netanyahu era.
EAM Jaishankar will be reaching Dubai on Sunday and will visit Isreal from October 19-21. During his visit, the EAM Jaishankar will meet the top leadership of the Israel coalition government including Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.
In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Bennett. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.
Although India had recognised the Jewish State of Israel way back in 1950, it established full diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992. Before that, Israel had a Consulate in Mumbai, operating since 1953.
India is the largest buyer of Israel's military hardware. The country has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.
