Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jaishankar to visit Israel on Oct 19; to cement post-Netanyahu ties

Jaishankar to visit Israel on Oct 19; to cement post-Netanyahu ties

Premium
External affairs minister S Jaishankar to visit Israel on Oct 19
1 min read . 12:52 PM IST Livemint

  • EAM Jaishankar will be reaching Dubai on Sunday and will visit Isreal from October 19-21
  • Israel has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be going on a three-day official visit to Israel via UAE tomorrow, October 17 to cement diplomatic and political ties in the post-Benjamin Netanyahu era.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar will be going on a three-day official visit to Israel via UAE tomorrow, October 17 to cement diplomatic and political ties in the post-Benjamin Netanyahu era.

EAM Jaishankar will be reaching Dubai on Sunday and will visit Isreal from October 19-21. During his visit, the EAM Jaishankar will meet the top leadership of the Israel coalition government including Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

EAM Jaishankar will be reaching Dubai on Sunday and will visit Isreal from October 19-21. During his visit, the EAM Jaishankar will meet the top leadership of the Israel coalition government including Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and National Security Advisor Eyal Hulata.

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, a top Israeli Foreign Ministry official on Friday said that India is “a strategic partner and a very close friend".

Ahead of Jaishankar's visit, a top Israeli Foreign Ministry official on Friday said that India is “a strategic partner and a very close friend".

“Shubho Bijoya/Happy Dussehra to all of you, on the eve of @DrSJaishankar’s important visit to Israel. India is a strategic partner and a very close friend," Ushpiz said in a tweet.

“Shubho Bijoya/Happy Dussehra to all of you, on the eve of @DrSJaishankar’s important visit to Israel. India is a strategic partner and a very close friend," Ushpiz said in a tweet.

 

 

Jaishankar's Israel visit follows his three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

Jaishankar's Israel visit follows his three-nation tour of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Armenia.

India and Israel have traditionally enjoyed close ties and have over the years developed close "cooperation" in intelligence sharing and "counter-insurgency" operations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

How Indian rivers should be like? Anand Mahindra shares ...

Premium

PM Modi invites ideas for 82nd Mann ki Baat scheduled f ...

Premium

I am a full-time and hands-on Congress president: Sonia ...

Premium

IMD issues rain alert, predicts fall in temperature in ...

India and Israel have traditionally enjoyed close ties and have over the years developed close "cooperation" in intelligence sharing and "counter-insurgency" operations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

How Indian rivers should be like? Anand Mahindra shares ...

Premium

PM Modi invites ideas for 82nd Mann ki Baat scheduled f ...

Premium

I am a full-time and hands-on Congress president: Sonia ...

Premium

IMD issues rain alert, predicts fall in temperature in ...

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Bennett. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

In August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart Bennett. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that India greatly values its robust cooperation with Israel in areas like agriculture, water, defence and security, and cyber-security.

Although India had recognised the Jewish State of Israel way back in 1950, it established full diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992.  Before that, Israel had a Consulate in Mumbai, operating since 1953.

Although India had recognised the Jewish State of Israel way back in 1950, it established full diplomatic relations on January 29, 1992.  Before that, Israel had a Consulate in Mumbai, operating since 1953.

India is the largest buyer of Israel's military hardware. The country has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

India is the largest buyer of Israel's military hardware. The country has been supplying various weapon systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years but the transactions have largely remained behind the curtains.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!