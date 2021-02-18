Jaishankar to visit Maldives and Mauritius next week

India has been involved in a number of development projects in the Maldives including the Police Academy of Maldives in Addu, under an Indian grant of $ 33 million. The project is expected to complete by February 2021. During a meeting with between Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid in August last year, the Indian minister unveiled New Delhi’s plan to implement the Greater Male Connectivity Project through a line of credit worth $ 400 million and a grant of $ 100 million. The project aims to connect Male to Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi islands through a series of bridges, causeways and roads. The project is seen as crucial for the proposed Gulhifalhu Port and is seen as a major catalyst for creating jobs and spurring economic activity in the post covid scenario.

