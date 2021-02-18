Jaishankar to visit Maldives, Mauritius from Feb 20

NEW DELHI : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will undertake a visit to the Maldives on February 20-21 and Mauritius on February 22-23, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday.

According to a statement by the MEA, during his visit to the Maldives, the EAM will call on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and "have substantive discussions" with the Ministers for Foreign Affairs, Defence, Finance, Economic Development and Planning and Infrastructure.

It further stated that Jaishankar will also call on Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and meet with other political leaders.

"During this visit, EAM will review the entire gamut of our bilateral ties as well as the progress of ongoing bilateral projects and hold discussions on the ongoing COVID situation, including India's continued assistance to the Maldives for its post-COVID economic recovery," the MEA said.

During his visit to Mauritius, the minister will call on President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Prime Minister Pravind Jagnauth. He will also meet his counterpart the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade and Minister for Land Transport and Light Rail, Alan Ganoo.

"During this visit, EAM will review all aspects of our bilateral relations, ongoing implementation of various infrastructure projects being carried out by India in Mauritius, and hold discussions on bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest including India's assistance to Mauritius," the ministry added.

"Both Maldives and Mauritius are India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and occupy a special place in Prime Minister's vision of 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region)," MEA stated further.

Jaishankar's visit is "testimony" to the importance that India attaches to its "close and friendly relations" with the Maldives and Mauritius and is expected to "lend further momentum to substantive cooperation and robust people to people ties between the two countries", the ministry said further.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

