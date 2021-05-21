Jaishankar to visit US, meet UN secretary general next week

The US in recent weeks has sent in some half a dozen consignments of oxygen related equipment including concentrators and cylinders besides vials of remdesivir used for the treatment of covid-19 patients. The effort was piloted by US businesses and associations of Indian-Americans in the US and supported by the Biden administration after an initial lag which had analysts questioning the India-US partnership in fora like the Quad. This came after the US seemed to drag its feet over the release of critical ingredients needed for the manufacture of covid-19 vaccines in India that the country has been running short of – to meet the requirements of its own population as well as keep up its international commitments including the Covax arrangement under the aegis of the World Health Organisation. The Covax facility ensures vaccine distribution among underdeveloped countries.