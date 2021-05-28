NEW DELHI: Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan have agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values were the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership which in turn was helping address the challenge posed by the covid-19 pandemic besides supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Jaishankar, who is on a visit to the US, is currently in Washington on the second leg of his five-day trip. He had earlier spent two days in New York.

"Pleased to meet NSA Jake Sullivan. Wide-ranging discussions including on Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan. Conveyed appreciation for US solidarity in addressing the Covid challenge. India-US vaccine partnership can make a real difference," Jaishankar said in Twitter post after the meeting on Thursday.

In his comments also posted on Twitter, Sullivan said, “Our people-to-people ties and our values are the foundation of the US-India partnership and will help us end the pandemic, lead on climate, and support a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The White House readout of the meeting said the US had delivered over $ 500 million in covid-19 relief to India which is battling a fierce second wave of infections. US has sent at least half a dozen flights to India which have ferried oxygen cylinders, vials of remdesivir as well as raw materials for vaccine production in India.

"We will beat this pandemic together," Sullivan said in his Twitter post.

Jaishankar and Sullivan “discussed a range of regional and global issues and agreed that the United States and India should continue working closely together to address common challenges throughout the Indo-Pacific region," said Emily Horne, Spokesperson of the National Security Council, White House, according to a PTI report.

"They agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific, and providing global leadership on climate change," she said.

India, the US and several other countries have been speaking out for a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's growing military might and aggression. The Chinese military is also actively stepping up its presence in the Indian Ocean through which a major portion of its trade crosses. China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. It was in 2017 that officials of India, Australia, Japan and the US came together to give shape to the “Quad" to counter China.

Besides Sullivan, Jaishankar also held talks with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

"Welcomed her positive stance on IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) issues & support for efficient and robust supply chains," Jaishankar said in another post after the meeting. Early this month, Tai, after consultations with various stakeholders, had announced support to a move by India and South Africa to waive certain patents related to the production of covid-19 vaccines at the World Trade Organization (WTO).

"Our trade, technology and business cooperation are at the core of our strategic partnership. Enhancing them is vital to post-Covid economic recovery," Jaishankar said in another Twitter post after meeting Tai.

Among his other engagements, Jaishankar met influential US lawmakers from both the Democratic and Republican parties and discussed developments about Quad and the cooperation on vaccines with them.

In Twitter posts he said he had "good conversations" with co-chairs of the House India Caucus, Congressman Brad Sherman and Representative Steve Chabot.

"The US Congress has been a tremendous pillar of support as India meets the Covid challenge," Jaishankar tweeted.

Among the US lawmakers he met were the Chairman House Foreign Affairs Committee Representative Gregory Meeks and Ranking Member Michael McCaul.

"Discussed developments pertaining to Quad and our cooperation on vaccines. Recognise their leadership in building stronger ties," the minister said in a Twitter post after his meeting.

Jaishankar also met the Director of National Intelligence in the Biden administration, Avril Haines.

"Glad to meet DNI Avril Haines. Look forward to working closely together to address contemporary security challenges and advance our strategic partnership," he tweeted.

Besides this, Jaishankar met with US business leaders at an event hosted by the US India Business Council and the US India Strategic and Partnership Forum.

Jaishankar’s agenda on Friday includes meetings with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

