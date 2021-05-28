Jaishankar, US NSA Sullivan meet; discuss Indo-Pacific, covid cooperation

India, the US and several other countries have been speaking out for a free, open and thriving Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of China's growing military might and aggression. The Chinese military is also actively stepping up its presence in the Indian Ocean through which a major portion of its trade crosses. China claims nearly all of the disputed South China Sea, though Taiwan, the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia and Vietnam all claim parts of it. Beijing has built artificial islands and military installations in the South China Sea. It was in 2017 that officials of India, Australia, Japan and the US came together to give shape to the “Quad" to counter China.