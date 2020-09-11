Jaishankar-Wang talks seem to pave way for truce between India and China

NEW DELHI: Talks between Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi seem to have set the stage for a temporary truce between the two countries which have seen tensions at an unprecedented high since May.

Analysts have advocated a wait-and-watch approach cautioning that the respite could be momentary with the real impact of the Jaishankar-Wang talks on Thursday expected to play out in the coming days.

The two and a half hour India-China discussions on Thursday took place in Moscow on the sidelines of a Russia-China lead regional meet. It resulted in a five point joint statement – the first since tensions rose in May. Made public on Friday, the statement described the exchange as “frank and constructive."

Key among the agreements reached were that “the current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side." Jaishankar and Wang therefore agreed that “the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions."

The two ministers also concurred that India and China abide by previous pacts signed in 1993,1996, 2005 and 2012 to maintain peace on their borders and avoid any action that could escalate matters. Dialogue, they agreed, would also continue at the level of special representatives tasked with resolving the border dispute as well as diplomats besides military commanders.

Jaishankar and Wang also “agreed that as the situation eases, the two sides should expedite work to conclude new Confidence Building Measures to maintain and enhance peace and tranquility in the border areas," the statement added.

The joint statement came on a day brigade commanders from India and China met to rein in tensions in an area south of Pangong Tso lake, one of the key friction points in Ladakh.

A person familiar with the developments said Jaishankar made it clear that the “recent incidents in eastern Ladakh .... inevitably impacted the development of the bilateral relationship. Therefore, an urgent resolution of the current situation (of tensions) was in the interest of both nations."

“The immediate task is to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas" Jaishankar is said to have told his counterpart.

“That is necessary to prevent any untoward incident in the future," the person said that the minister had told Wang. Conveying India’s “strong concerns" at the amassing of troops on the border since May, Jaishankar also made it clear that China had not provided a credible explanation for the deployment of hundreds of thousands of troops in Ladakh.

“The provocative behavior of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols," Jaishankar told Wang, the person said.

“Indian troops had scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols pertaining to the management of the border areas," the person said. This is seen as an apparent response to China blaming Indian troops for what it describes as provocative behavior to which it responded.

A second person familiar with Thursday’s talks said that Wang had noted that it was “normal" for India and China to have differences. “What is important is to put these differences in a proper context vis a vis the bilateral relations," Wang told Jaishankar, the second person said. “As two large developing countries emerging rapidly what India and China need right now is cooperation not confrontation," the person said. Wang outlined China’s “stern position" on the border issue “emphasizing that the imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions," the person said. “It is also important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed (from the Indian side.)"

According to General Deepender Singh Hooda, while it was “good" that the two ministers talked and reached consensus on several points, the problems remain, including the lack of clarity on how the disengagement will happen.

The decisions regarding the principles on which the disengagement takes place should be taken at the political level, he said. "The military commanders can then work out the modalities," he said, adding unless disengagement happens, military tensions will remain high. “Even if there is agreement on disengagement, the whole Line of Actual Control (LAC) dynamic has undergone a change."

In this context, Hooda welcomed the idea of new confidence building measures noting that the old agreements had been broken. The new ones would have to focus on conflict prevention he said, than maintaining peace as in the past.

Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University, said the Jaishankar Wang talks seem to have bought India and China some “breathing space" given that China is grappling with tensions in the South China Sea and East China Sea and India is dealing with the covid-19 pandemic and economic challenges.

“The good thing is that concerted action by India (in Ladakh) has yielded results" bringing China to the negotiating table, he said. “The asymmetry in power argument," often used to describe the China-India equation “doesn’t hold any more," he pointed out.

