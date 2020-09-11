Jaishankar-Wang talks seem to pave way for truce between India and China

A second person familiar with Thursday’s talks said that Wang had noted that it was “normal" for India and China to have differences. “What is important is to put these differences in a proper context vis a vis the bilateral relations," Wang told Jaishankar, the second person said. “As two large developing countries emerging rapidly what India and China need right now is cooperation not confrontation," the person said. Wang outlined China’s “stern position" on the border issue “emphasizing that the imperative is to immediately stop provocations such as firing and other dangerous actions," the person said. “It is also important to move back all personnel and equipment that have trespassed (from the Indian side.)"