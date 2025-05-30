Jaishankar's strong warning to Pakistan: India will never give in to nuclear blackmail

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday asserted that India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, and those who "sponsor, nurture and utilize" terrorism should be made to pay a heavy price.

"We will never give in to nuclear blackmail and whatever decisions are to be taken in India's national interest are taken and will continue to be taken," the external affairs minister asserted.

Speaking at a convocation ceremony of foreign students of Parul University, a private varsity in Gujarat, Jaishankar also commented that it has become a "fashion in some quarters to openly become transactional" in international relations.

‘Attempt to devastate the tourism economy’ "In Pahalgam (terror attack) what we saw was an attempt to devastate the tourism economy of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as well as an evil design to bring (about) religious discord," the minister said.

"The barbarity of the killings required an exemplary response which was delivered by destroying terrorist command centers, especially in Bahawalpur and Muridke. It is imperative that those who sponsor, nurture and utilize terrorism for their ends are made to pay a high cost," he added. Times have changed, and epicentres of terrorism are no longer "immune" (to retaliation), Jaishankar said, adding that India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism was manifest through its actions.

As India responded to the Pahalgam terror attack, it was "heartening to witness the understanding from other nations of our right to defend ourselves against terrorism," he said.

Jaishankar's comments came in the wake of Operation Sindoor conducted by Indian armed forces against terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 26 people, majorly tourists were killed.

‘… do have national interest’ Commenting on the difference between the diplomacy practised by India and that by some other countries, Jaishankar referred to "transactional" policies of some nations. "In the international community of almost 200 nations, we do have national interest and naturally seek to advance them, but this is ought to be done with mutual understanding and mutual benefit as guiding principles. It has become a fashion in some quarters to be openly transactional when it comes to dealing with other nations. Bear in mind that some are actually practicing it in reality while preaching the opposite," he said. In some societies, sentiments and values count a lot and "India belongs to that category," the minister said.

"We have kept in mind our larger obligation to the world and international community. Our resources may be limited but India has a large heart," he added. There should be mutual respect for culture, tradition and heritage among partners, Jaishankar said.

"While the colonial era may be behind us, new forms of domination have emerged, misusing the opening provided by globalization, they profess to judge us all and pronounce on our credentials. One example is ill-conceived interference in the politics of nations of the global south," he said.