JeM headquarters, Nur Khan hit hardest, Rahim Yar Khan airbase flattened during 'Operation Sindoor': Report

In the early hours of Wednesday, Indian Armed Forces successfully destroyed nine terror camps in Pakistan under 'Operation Sindoor' and in the operation Jaish-e-Mohammed headquarters at Pakistan's Bahawalpur was hit hardest, ANI quoted sources as saying.

According to the details, Jaish-e-Mohammed was created by ISI and the IAFs' attacks were carried out with precision.

Among other details, the news agency also stated that during the operation by Indian Armed Forces the runway of Rahim Yar Khan airbase in Pakistan's Chakala was totally flattened and Pakistan Air Force Base Nur Khan, situated in Chaklala was also hit badly.