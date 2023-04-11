Jakson Green secures 1 GW renewable energy orders in India, Africa, Middle East

New Delhi: Energy solutions company Jakson Green on Tuesday said it has secured over 1 GW of renewable EPC orders across India, Africa, and the Middle East regions.
It has won EPC projects with leading renewable power producers in the Middle East for projects in GCC and Africa regions. The EPC orders in India include one of the world’s leading renewable energy asset managers to build the country’s largest C&I solar park in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company said.
Globally, the company is also set to deliver large-scale energy storage turnkey EPC co-located with some of the projects.
“In a short span, the company has created a remarkable and unique order book within the green hydrogen and new energies EPC business, with projects catering to several applications ranging from the displacement of grey hydrogen with green hydrogen at process plants to the production of methanol from flue gas CO2 and hydrogen-for-mobility applications," it said.
“We are extremely humbled and delighted by the faith and trust shown by our clients in the solar, energy storage, and hydrogen and new energies space, as evidenced by the impressive global order book we have secured since inception. With over a GW under our wings, we have emerged as one of the world’s fastest-growing utility-scale renewable EPCs," Jakson Green CEO & MD Bikesh Ogra said.
Jakson Group is an energy solutions company with expertise in the fields of solar power, battery energy storage system, distributed energy and solar, and electrical EPC.
