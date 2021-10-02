NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is a big movement of "decentralisation".

“The Prime Minister said the vision of Jal Jeevan Mission is not just to make water accessible to the people. This is also a big movement of Decentralisation," the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

“This is a village-driven- women-driven Movement. Its main base is a mass movement and public participation" the prime minister said, while interacting with gram panchayats and Pani Samitis/Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSC) on Jal Jeevan Mission.

While the Rs3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“That's why it has been my constant effort that this thinking of Gram Swaraj should move forward towards accomplishments," PM Modi added.

Five crore rural households have been provided with tap water connection since the JJM launch in August 2019.

“The Prime Minister said from independence till 2019, only 3 crore households in our country had access to tap water. Since the launch of Jal Jeevan Mission in 2019, 5 crore households have been connected with water connections. Today, water is reaching every household in about 1.25 lakh villages in about 80 districts of the country. In the aspirational districts the number of tap connections have increased from 31 lakh to 1.16 crore," the statement said.

Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been tasked with providing tap water connections to all rural households under the JJM by 2024, drawing comparisons with the Ujjwala.

“He informed that most of the 2.5 crore houses constructed in the villages are in the name of women, Ujjwala has relieved women of smoke-filled life," the PMO statement said.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

