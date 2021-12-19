Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat today said the Centre has allocated ₹10,180 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission in FY22 to Rajasthan, a four-fold increase from ₹2,522 crore allocated in 2020-21. With the opening balance of ₹864 crore and matching state share, the total outlay available with the state for the provision of tap water supply stands at ₹21,225 crore in FY22, the government has said.

Of 1.01 crore rural households in the state, 11.74 lakh (11.5 per cent) households had tap water supply as of August 15, 2019, when Jal Jeevan Mission was launched, it said. "Since the launch of the mission, 9.65 lakh households (9.5 per cent) have been provided tap water connections in Rajasthan," the statement said, adding that now 21.39 (21.1 per cent) lakh rural homes are getting tap water supply.

In 2021-22, Rajasthan plans to provide tap water connections to about 30 lakh rural households. Rajasthan is the most water-deficient state in the country, with a very short and scanty spell of monsoons.

The ministry said Jal Jeevan Mission aims to initiate a women-driven revolution to empower the community, especially women, to address water concerns on their own.

Under JJM, panchayats or their sub-committees play a lead role in planning, implementation, management, operation and maintenance of their in-village water supply schemes.

In 2021-22, ₹1,712 crore was allocated to Rajasthan as the 15th Finance Commission tied grant for water and sanitation to rural local bodies/PRIs. There is assured funding of ₹9,032 crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26.

Despite due to Covid-19 curbs in the past 27 months, over 5.44 crore rural households have been provided tap water connections in the country, the ministry said. Over 8.67 crore (45.15 per cent) rural households have tap water supply in their homes, the ministry said.

