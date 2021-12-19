Jal Jeevan Mission: Over 10,180 cr allocated to Rajasthan in FY22, says govt

Of 1.01 crore rural households in the state, 11.74 lakh (11.5 per cent) households had tap water supply as of August 15, 2019, when Jal Jeevan Mission was launched, it said. "Since the launch of the mission, 9.65 lakh households (9.5 per cent) have been provided tap water connections in Rajasthan," the statement said, adding that now 21.39 (21.1 per cent) lakh rural homes are getting tap water supply.