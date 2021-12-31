NEW DELHI: In Jharkhand, drinking water supply schemes totalling ₹9,544 crore have been approved under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

While the ₹3.6 trillion Mission aims to ensure tap water supply to all rural households, or ‘Har Ghar Jal’, by 2024, several states have committed to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“315 water supply schemes to benefit 7.97 lakh households in 4,424 villages of Jharkhand," the Ministry of Jal Shakti said in a statement.

Over 5.50 crore rural households across the country have been provided with tap water connection since the launch of the Mission in August 2019.

“These schemes will provide tap water supply to about 8 lakh rural households in 4,424 villages of the State," the statement said and added, “As on date, out of 59.23 lakh rural household in the State, 10.18 lakh (17.20%) are getting tap water supply in their homes."

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, Jal Shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The Jal Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

“At the start of the mission in 2019, out of a total of 19.20 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 crore (17%) had tap water supply. During the last 28 months, despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns disruptions, Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented with speed and today, 5.50 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections," the statement said.

“Presently, 8.74 crore (45.51%) rural household across the country have tap water supply. States of Goa, Telangana, Haryana and UTs of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Puducherry, D&NH and D&D have ensured 100% household tap connection in rural areas. At present, every household in 84 districts and more than 1.30 lakh villages are receiving tap water supply," the statement added.

