Jal Jeevan Mission: 9,544 cr of drinking water schemes approved in Jharkhand

“At the start of the mission in 2019, out of a total of 19.20 crore rural households in the country, only 3.23 crore (17%) had tap water supply. During the last 28 months, despite Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns disruptions, Jal Jeevan Mission has been implemented with speed and today, 5.50 crore rural households have been provided with tap water connections," the statement said.