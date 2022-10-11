Jal Kal Varanasi uses ABB India Softstarters for uninterrupted water supply

“For Jal Kal Varanasi, our objective was to enable safe and reliable water supply operations. With smart technology and our state-of-the-art products, we were able to support the Jal Kal team in their endeavor to increase water supply reliability, motor lifespan and lower the maintenance costs. Given the critical challenges faced by the water supply bodies, we are pleased to provide electrification solutions that support our stakeholders in meeting them," said Kiran Dutt, President -Electrification Business, ABB India.