Jal Kal Varanasi uses ABB India Softstarters for uninterrupted water supply
Varanasi’s water supply body, Jal Kal Department collaborated with ABB India to facilitate smooth and efficient water supply to the city.
“The city’s pumping station and sewage treatment plants (STPs) have been installed with ABB softstarters for better water management operations. With this technology, ABB enables uninterrupted water supply to 60% of Varanasi city," said ABB in a statement.
The technology also enables effective pumping of treated water at the government’s STPs.
“For Jal Kal Varanasi, our objective was to enable safe and reliable water supply operations. With smart technology and our state-of-the-art products, we were able to support the Jal Kal team in their endeavor to increase water supply reliability, motor lifespan and lower the maintenance costs. Given the critical challenges faced by the water supply bodies, we are pleased to provide electrification solutions that support our stakeholders in meeting them," said Kiran Dutt, President -Electrification Business, ABB India.
Varanasi is the spiritual capital of India with a population of over 12 lakhs. It is also one of the most visited destinations in India. The city received around 89 lakh visitors in the recent years.
“With the residents of Varanasi and millions of tourists visiting this holy city, the increasing demand for water involves multiple supply management challenges. ABB’s technology helps Jal Kal Varanasi, the city’s water supply body, in meeting these challenges and ensuring an uninterrupted water supply to the users. Leakages and pipeline damages are areas of great concern for water supply bodies. ABB’s smart applications make it easier for them to maintain smooth, safe and uninterrupted operations," ABB added.
