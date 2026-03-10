Jal Mahotsav 2026: What is it? Why is it significant? – All about the sustainable rural drinking water program

Jal Mahotsav 2026 is a nationwide campaign by the Ministry of Jal Shakti to strengthen Jan Bhagidari and community ownership in rural drinking water service delivery under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The campaign began on 8 March, coinciding with International Women’s Day, recognising the transformative role played by women in water governance under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and will continue till 22 March — World Water Day.

The start of the event was marked with the observance of Jal Arpan across the country, symbolising the handing over of water supply schemes to Gram Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees.

It seeks to institutionalise community stewardship and ensure that every village not only receives tap water but also sustains it responsibly.

What is Jal Mahotsav? Jal Mahotsav is envisioned as a nationwide movement connecting policy dialogue with village-level action, bringing together Gram Panchayats, Village Water and Sanitation Committees (VWSCs), Self-Help Groups, youth volunteers, development partners, academic institutions and communities to collectively advance the vision of Sujal Gram and sustainable rural drinking water governance, said the ministry.

Jal Mahotsav: Significance The idea of Jal Mahotsav drew inspiration from the concept of Jal Utsav to promote widespread public awareness and sensitivity towards the importance of water.

Different levels of Jal Utsav Jal Utsav has been envisioned across three complementary levels:

Jal Mahotsav, at National Level : Observed as a whole-of-government convergence platform bringing together relevant Ministries and Missions to promote coordinated action on water, sanitation, health, livelihoods, and sustainability, with participation from States, districts, and village institutions.

: Observed as a whole-of-government convergence platform bringing together relevant Ministries and Missions to promote coordinated action on water, sanitation, health, livelihoods, and sustainability, with participation from States, districts, and village institutions. Rajya Jal Utsav/ Nadee Utsav, at State Level : Organisation of Rajya Jal Utsav or Nadi Utsav to encourage community engagement to recognise rivers as the source of life and livelihoods.

: Organisation of Rajya Jal Utsav or Nadi Utsav to encourage community engagement to recognise rivers as the source of life and livelihoods. Lok Jal Utsav, at the village and Panchayat level: Lok Jal Utsav is to be organised as a community-led initiative that embeds water stewardship into local traditions, cultural practices, and daily life through a community-led approach

National mega event on March 11 The Jal Shakti will organise a National Mega Event on 11 March 2026 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, as part of Jal Mahotsav 2026

President of India Droupadi Murmu will attend the event.

The Ministry said that during the event, the President will recognise distinguished grassroots leaders under the Jal Jeevan Mission for their exemplary contributions in strengthening rural drinking water governance and ensuring the sustainable management of piped water supply systems.

“These recognitions aim to institutionalise excellence, encourage sustainable management practices, and highlight grassroots champions as national role models in community-led drinking water governance,” they said.

The event, the ministry said, will feature thematic discussions and knowledge dialogues focusing on strengthening the institutional ecosystem supporting rural drinking water services. These will include: