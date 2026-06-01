Jal Shakti ministry, ISRO sign pact; launch new water conservation, research initiatives

The Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday to strengthen the use of satellite technology and space-based applications for water resource management in the country.

The ministry also launched a new water research mission with funding support of up to ₹20 crore per project. It also unveiled the third phase of its flagship water conservation campaign with a target of creating two crore structures across the country, PTI reported.

The agreement was signed during a national workshop on research and development (R&D) in the water sector organised by the Ministry of Jal Shakti at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), the Department of Water Resources and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will jointly work in 24 key research areas, including reservoir monitoring, water-spread assessment, river-flow analysis, satellite-based water quality assessment and studies on macroplastic distribution in water bodies.

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil was quoted as saying that water security is critical for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 and that water-related challenges must be addressed through technology, innovation, traditional knowledge and public participation.

The minister said the ministry had supported 315 research studies in the past decade, including 113 directly sponsored projects, which helped develop practical solutions in the water sector.

How will the deal help? ISRO Chairman and Department of Space Secretary V Narayanan said the agreement will deepen collaboration between the two organisations and strengthen the use of satellite-based applications for water management.

"Space technology today offers unprecedented capacity for observing, assessing, forecasting and managing water resources," Narayanan said.

He said the partnership will support work in areas such as groundwater assessment, water resource monitoring and flood forecasting, adding that cooperation between ISRO and the water resources sector dates back to 1982.

"This will really enable deeper collaboration in an integrated way. The satellites are high in the sky and can be utilised for multiple purposes when we manage groundwater, water resources and floods," he said.

Narayanan said efficient water management will be crucial for achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and assured ISRO's continued support to the ministry.

"It is not only the responsibility of the Ministry of Jal Shakti. It is the responsibility of all of us. We are there with you and will provide whatever support is required," he said.

Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari Patil also launched the third phase of the Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari (JSJB) campaign and announced a target of creating two crore water conservation structures between June 2026 and May 2027.

The ministry also launched the 'JSJB-Catch the Rain' portal, which will allow district administrations to document and verify water conservation structures created across the country.

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‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari: Catch the Rain (JSJB:CTR) Portal’ is a nationwide initiative aimed at further strengthening community-led water conservation through participation of citizens, industries, NGOs and government agencies.

He also underscored the role of geospatial technologies and partnerships in supporting scientific water management and source sustainability.

Patil said the first phase of the campaign had surpassed its target of 10 lakh water conservation structures and reached 27.5 lakh structures, while the second phase, launched in June 2025, crossed 1.5 crore structures against the target of one crore.

(MAHA)-Water programme, ANRF, Bharat WIN The workshop also saw the launch of the Mission for Advancement in High Impact Areas (MAHA)-Water programme, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), and an open call for start-ups and MSMEs under the Bharat Water Innovation Network (Bharat WIN) platform.

ANRF CEO Shivkumar Kalyanaraman said the programme is designed to accelerate research into practical solutions.

"This programme is designed for impact. We do not want technologies to remain at an early stage. We want to accelerate them towards deployment and measurable outcomes," he said.

The MAHA-Water programme will support multi-institutional consortium projects involving universities, laboratories, start-ups and industry partners. The CEO said eligible projects could receive funding of up to ₹20 crore.

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Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh described the workshop as an example of the government's "whole-of-government" and "whole-of-nation" approach.

"The age of silos is over. If we have to achieve the target of Viksit Bharat by 2047, it is not possible unless we move forward together," he said.

The minister highlighted the growing role of science and technology in governance and said the space sector has expanded rapidly after being opened to private participation.

He said India's space economy has grown to nearly USD 9 billion and is expected to increase five-six times in the coming years.

Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said water security and sustainable management of water resources are among the most important challenges facing the country.

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"Research and development in the water sector is not just important but essential. Scientific research, innovation and modern technology provide us the tools to understand these challenges and create sustainable solutions for the future," he said.

Department of Water Resources Secretary V L Kantha Rao said the ministry has recently revised its R&D guidelines to support start-ups and MSMEs.