Jal shakti ministry releases report enumerating over 2.4 million water bodies

Jal shakti ministry releases report enumerating over 2.4 million water bodies2 min read . 08:46 PM IST
- West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam have the most water bodies with a share of 63% in the country
The census of water bodies conducted by the Jal Shakti ministry enumerated 2.4 million water bodies in the country, out of which 2.3 million water bodies are in rural areas and 69,485 are in urban areas.
The census of water bodies conducted by the Jal Shakti ministry enumerated 2.4 million water bodies in the country, out of which 2.3 million water bodies are in rural areas and 69,485 are in urban areas.
West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam have the most water bodies with a share of 63% in the country.
West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Assam have the most water bodies with a share of 63% in the country.
About 59.5% of water bodies are ponds, followed by tanks (15.7%), reservoirs (12.1%), Water conservation schemes/percolation tanks/check dams (9.3%), lakes (0.9%) and others (2.5%), according to Jal Shakti ministry's census on water bodies report.
About 59.5% of water bodies are ponds, followed by tanks (15.7%), reservoirs (12.1%), Water conservation schemes/percolation tanks/check dams (9.3%), lakes (0.9%) and others (2.5%), according to Jal Shakti ministry's census on water bodies report.
Around 55.2% of water bodies are owned by private entities, whereas 44.8% of water bodies are in the domain of public ownership.
Around 55.2% of water bodies are owned by private entities, whereas 44.8% of water bodies are in the domain of public ownership.
Aiming at providing a comprehensive inventory of India's water resources, including natural and man-made water bodies such as ponds, tanks, lakes, and more, and collecting data on the encroachment of water bodies, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has conducted the first-ever census of water bodies across the nation.
Aiming at providing a comprehensive inventory of India's water resources, including natural and man-made water bodies such as ponds, tanks, lakes, and more, and collecting data on the encroachment of water bodies, the Ministry of Jal Shakti has conducted the first-ever census of water bodies across the nation.
The Census also highlighted disparities between rural and urban areas and varying levels of encroachment and revealed crucial insights into the country's water resources.
The Census also highlighted disparities between rural and urban areas and varying levels of encroachment and revealed crucial insights into the country's water resources.
The census has been launched under the centrally sponsored scheme, the 'irrigation census' in convergence with the 6th Minor Irrigation Census to have a comprehensive national database of all water bodies. The information on type, condition, status of encroachments, use, storage capacity, status of filling up of storage of water bodies was collected. It covered all the water bodies located in rural as well as urban areas that are in-use or not in-use.
The census has been launched under the centrally sponsored scheme, the 'irrigation census' in convergence with the 6th Minor Irrigation Census to have a comprehensive national database of all water bodies. The information on type, condition, status of encroachments, use, storage capacity, status of filling up of storage of water bodies was collected. It covered all the water bodies located in rural as well as urban areas that are in-use or not in-use.
The census also considered all types of uses of water bodies like irrigation, industry, pisciculture, domestic drinking, recreation, religious, ground water recharge etc.
The census also considered all types of uses of water bodies like irrigation, industry, pisciculture, domestic drinking, recreation, religious, ground water recharge etc.
The IEC division of Jal Shakti ministry is ensuring dissemination of the Census report especially for planners, research scholars, agricultural and water scientists, policy makers, administrators, and all other stakeholders across the country.
The IEC division of Jal Shakti ministry is ensuring dissemination of the Census report especially for planners, research scholars, agricultural and water scientists, policy makers, administrators, and all other stakeholders across the country.