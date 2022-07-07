Jalandhar hospital turns into battleground over parking disagreement1 min read . Updated: 07 Jul 2022, 08:16 PM IST
An altercation between a guy and the parking attendant allegedly led to the start of the incident.
A Jalandhar hospital's parking lot was turned into a battleground by a simple parking disagreement. Police say that the crime happened on Tuesday night in the Rama Mandi neighbourhood. Social media users have shared the incident's footage widely. In it, about ten people can be seen striking each other with chairs, wooden rods, helmets, etc.