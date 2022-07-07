OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Jalandhar hospital turns into battleground over parking disagreement
Listen to this article

A Jalandhar hospital's parking lot was turned into a battleground by a simple parking disagreement. Police say that the crime happened on Tuesday night in the Rama Mandi neighbourhood. Social media users have shared the incident's footage widely. In it, about ten people can be seen striking each other with chairs, wooden rods, helmets, etc.

According to Rama Mandi Station House Officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh, the man visited the hospital to visit the family of a relative who perished in a traffic accident. He parked his motorcycle in the lot when he got there, then went to meet his family. The fight began when he picked up his bike after returning.

Also Read: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann wedding today: Five points about Dr Gurpreet Kaur

An altercation between a guy and the parking attendant allegedly led to the start of the incident, according to the police. The attendant had requested that the patient's relative not leave his two-wheeler at a specific location.

The man became enraged by this and began to yell at the attendant. The townspeople and the patient's family soon joined the argument, which quickly escalated into physical altercations.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Adampur who had been injured in a car accident and was sent to a hospital in Jalandhar. A police investigation has been started, NDTV reported. The hospital, on the other hand, has declined to comment on the matter.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
RELATED STORIES
Google to pay $90 million to settle legal fight with app developers

Google to pay $90 million to settle legal fight with app developers

1 min read . 01 Jul 2022
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ties knot with Dr Gurpeet Kaur in a close-knit ceremony in Chandigarh. (ANI)

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann marries doctor from Kurukshetra. In pics

1 min read . 01:20 PM IST
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout