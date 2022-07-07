A Jalandhar hospital's parking lot was turned into a battleground by a simple parking disagreement. Police say that the crime happened on Tuesday night in the Rama Mandi neighbourhood. Social media users have shared the incident's footage widely. In it, about ten people can be seen striking each other with chairs, wooden rods, helmets, etc.

According to Rama Mandi Station House Officer (SHO) Navdeep Singh, the man visited the hospital to visit the family of a relative who perished in a traffic accident. He parked his motorcycle in the lot when he got there, then went to meet his family. The fight began when he picked up his bike after returning.

An altercation between a guy and the parking attendant allegedly led to the start of the incident, according to the police. The attendant had requested that the patient's relative not leave his two-wheeler at a specific location.

The man became enraged by this and began to yell at the attendant. The townspeople and the patient's family soon joined the argument, which quickly escalated into physical altercations.

According to the police, the deceased was a resident of Adampur who had been injured in a car accident and was sent to a hospital in Jalandhar. A police investigation has been started, NDTV reported. The hospital, on the other hand, has declined to comment on the matter.