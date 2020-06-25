Disinfecting surfaces from coronavirus is one of the most arduous jobs that India and Indians have to take up in order to curb the spread of the disease. In order to make this process less tasking and more effective , Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology in Jalandhar has come up with a new technology.

This new apparatus uses ultraviolet sterilization to clean surfaces. Fitted with ultraviolet radiation source, it can kill micro-organisms of the likes of coronavirus and other bacteria.

Conventional sanitization processes require the use of a lot of chemicals. However, this new method can be used to disinfect surfaces without the need of any harmful substances.

While using chemicals, it is a difficult task to disinfect train wagon surfaces and seats as well as aircraft. This solution can be carried on a wheel-based platform and can be operated manually. Since it is adjustable and compact in size, it can be used in narrow passages also.

This apparatus can be used in places that require frequent cleansing due to heavy footfall. Train wagons and airplane cabins could benefit from the technology. It is also expected to save time while disinfecting.

The device is jointly invented by NIT Director Lalit Kumar Awasthi and his colleague Kuldeep Singh Nagla, Associate Professor, Department of Instrumentation and Control Engineering.

Awasthi said, "The apparatus is very effective to disinfect the porous surfaces where the ordinary chemical-based disinfecting systems are ineffective".

He said the technology, which has been patented, has recently been transferred to UCOMAX, a Vadodara-based company.

The company is soon preparing to launch two models -- one is battery operated and another wire operated. The product will also be available online.

With Inputs from IANS

