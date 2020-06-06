Maharashtra has 42,224 patients still under treatment, the most in the country, followed by Delhi with 15,311 and Tamil Nadu with 12,700 active cases. Gujarat is fourth on the list with 4,901 active cases and West Bengal fifth with 4,025 cases. Out of the 115,942 active cases in India as of Saturday morning, the top five states together have 68 percent and the top ten states account for 81 percent. Active cases exclude deaths and recoveries from the list of confirmed cases. As many as 114,073 patients have now been discharged in India.