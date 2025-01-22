Hours after 12 people died and five others were injured following passengers from the Pushpak Express jumped onto the tracks to escape a suspected fire on the train in Maharashtra's Jalgaon, West Central Railway and Central Railway have released helpline numbers.

The moment these passengers exited their coaches, they were struck by the incoming Karnataka Express train. Their bodies were recovered from the train accident spot, Special IG of Police Dattatraya Karale told PTI.

Meanwhile, both West Central Railway and Central Railway have announced helpline numbers at various stations to provide assistance and information.

Here are the details:

Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil informed that the Delhi-bound Karnataka Express was running at a speed of 130-140 kmph when passengers of Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express stepped on its tracks. “Commuters in one of the general compartments jumped off the train and some of them stepped on adjacent tracks, on which Delhi-bound Karnataka Express was coming at a speed of 130-140 kmph," PTI quoted the minister as saying.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced ₹5 lakh ex gratia for kin of passengers killed in Jalgaon train tragedy. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has expressed deep grief over Jalgaon train accident and directed railways officials for the adequate medical treatment of the injured

According to reports, passengers aboard the Pushpak Express noticed sparks while the train was braking and mistakenly feared a fire. In response, some people pulled the emergency chain and began jumping onto the tracks, which led to a tragic incident where they were struck by the incoming Karnataka Express, resulting in at least 12 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the Pushpak train accident. The CM has ordered adequate medical treatment for the injured and condoled the demise of passengers, informed Uttar Pradesh CMO.

NCP leader Anil Deshmukh said, "What happened in Jalgaon is very unfortunate. A rumour spread that there was a fire inside the train and passengers jumped out on hearing this. When they stepped down from their train on the tracks, they were run over by another train coming from the opposite direction. I would like to express my condolence."