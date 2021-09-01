Jallianwala Bagh complex restored with utmost respect: Centre

Amid allegations the government was "glamourising" the Jallianwala Bagh complex, the Culture Ministry today asserted it has been done with utmost respect.

Pointing out that the complex was in dire need of conservation, Ministry of Culture Secretary Raghvendra Singh told PTI, "It has been restored by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which is the agency that restored World Heritage sites in the country. Instead of letting a derelict structure to fall, we have restored it to conserve it for posterity,"

Responding to the criticisms over the light and sound show, Singh said that the show existed but it became defunct over time.

"The soundtrack is so poignant. It has been very sensitively done and is informative as well. Anyone coming to this place will leave better informed. The galleries too have been improved, technology has been improved to bring out the poignancy of the killings of innocents and how the incident influenced other bravehearts," said Singh. He further added that the work has been done with utmost respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently inaugurated four new galleries and opened the renovated memorial virtually, a year-and-a-half after it was closed for the revamp.

Earlier, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had said only a person who does not know the "meaning of martyrdom can inflict such an insult on the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh".

"I am the son of a martyr — I will not tolerate the insult of martyrs at any cost…We are against this indecent cruelty," he had earlier this week.

Meawhile, historian S Irfan Habib in a tweet said, “This is corporatisation of monuments, where they end up as modern structures, losing the heritage value. Look after them without meddling with the flavours of the period these memorials represent."

The bullet marks have been conserved: officials

Refuting allegations as untrue, officials said, the accusation that the bullet marks have even "hidden" was false. The bullet marks have been conserved, they said.

They said the earlier structure was "filthy" with defunct fountains which have now been restored, cleaned and a lily pond installed. The entire area has been landscaped, officials said, making the place visually appealing.

The well was covered with rubbish, now it has been restored and even lit from inside, they added

In terms of tourist footfall too, the restoration will bring rich dividends for the city, officials said.

(With inputs from agencies)

