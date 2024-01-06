Jallikattu, a bull taming sport is widely celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. Jallikattu event in Madurai will be held for three days, beginning from January 15.

Madurai District Collector, MS Sangeetha informed that Madurai District will see Jallikattu event celebrations on 3 days. On the first-day, Jallikattu will be held in Avaniyapuram, on second day in Palamedu and on the third day in Alanganallur. With preparations for the event underway, bull training is taking place in Avaniyapuram ahead of the event. A bull owner named Rajkumar said, "We have had Jallikattu bulls for the past seven generations. Our bull will participate in all districts of Jallikattu. Our bull has won most of the competitions. We have been teaching walking and swimming for upcoming the Jallikattu event," reported ANI. This event involves releasing a bull into a crowd of people where participants try to grab hold of the bull's hump in an attempt to stop the bull. The animal rights organisations had called for a ban on the sport due to the risk of injury to both participants and the bull. In the year 2023. the Supreme Court upheld the Tamil Nadu government's law and permitted 'Jallikattu' in the State following long protests by the people against the ban. Supporters of Jallikattu claimed that it is a cultural event and there is no cruelty on the bulls. The first Jallikattu event of 2024 began at Thachankurichi village in Pudukkottai district on January 5 which saw the participation of 500 bulls.

Sri Lanka will be hosting the Jallikattu event for the first time at Trincomalee with week-long Pongal festivities taking place from January 6. The event will begin at 10 am at the ground in the Sampur area of Trincomalee which will witness the participation of over 200 bulls along with at least 100 bull tamers.



The Governor of Sri Lanka's Eastern Province, Senthil Thonadaman is in charge of organising the event. Its roots can be traced to Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district.

Senthil Thondaman said, “Pongal is one of the festivals which are celebrated by the Tamil community throughout the world. Jallikattu, Mattu Pongal continues as a part of Pongal festival. We are starting the Pongal festival with 1008 Pongal pots and 1500 Bharatnatyam dancers."

He added, "We will be conducting Jallikattu and Rekla races, silambam fights, boat races, beach kabadi. We have a lot of events connected to Pongal which are happening here. We are proud that the cultural events are restored with the Tamil community. I think 200 bulls and 100 bull tamers might participate," reported ANI.