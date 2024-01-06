Jallikattu: Bull taming sport in Tamil Nadu, Sri Lanka begins today; Madurai to have the event from January 15
Preparations are in full swing in Tamil Nadu for the traditional bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu', which will be held for three days beginning on January 15
Jallikattu, a bull taming sport is widely celebrated in the state of Tamil Nadu as part of Pongal celebrations. Jallikattu event in Madurai will be held for three days, beginning from January 15.
Sri Lanka will be hosting the Jallikattu event for the first time at Trincomalee with week-long Pongal festivities taking place from January 6. The event will begin at 10 am at the ground in the Sampur area of Trincomalee which will witness the participation of over 200 bulls along with at least 100 bull tamers.
The Governor of Sri Lanka's Eastern Province, Senthil Thonadaman is in charge of organising the event. Its roots can be traced to Tamil Nadu's Sivagangai district.
Senthil Thondaman said, “Pongal is one of the festivals which are celebrated by the Tamil community throughout the world. Jallikattu, Mattu Pongal continues as a part of Pongal festival. We are starting the Pongal festival with 1008 Pongal pots and 1500 Bharatnatyam dancers."
He added, "We will be conducting Jallikattu and Rekla races, silambam fights, boat races, beach kabadi. We have a lot of events connected to Pongal which are happening here. We are proud that the cultural events are restored with the Tamil community. I think 200 bulls and 100 bull tamers might participate," reported ANI.
(With inputs from ANI)
