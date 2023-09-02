Jalna violence: ‘Call from higher-ups’ incited police action on peaceful protest, says Sharad Pawar citing agitators3 min read 02 Sep 2023, 07:33 PM IST
NCP leader Sharad Pawar met injured Maratha quota agitators in Jalna, blames state home department for police action.
Maharashtra's Jalna district on Friday saw violence break out as Maharashtra Police lathi-charged with baton on protesters demonstrating for reservation for the Maratha community. On Saturday Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar met Maratha quota agitators injured in police action.
Speaking to the injured persons in a local hospital in the afternoon, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said those seeking reservations in jobs and education for the Maratha community must do so peacefully, should exercise restrain and keep calm.
Pawar, who assured them of his support, also met several agitators who are on hunger strike at the site of Friday's police action.
“We met the injured in the hospital...While speaking to the injured they said that the situation was normal & the officials were in touch with us and everything was fine but suddenly the police force lathi-charged...I feel CM should interfere in this matter more to find a way out", Sharad Pawar added.
Sharad Pawar blamed the state home department for the incident and termed the police action as "inhuman".
Talking to reporters after meeting the injured persons, the NCP chief said the issues (of removal of the 50 per cent ceiling and caste census) were discussed (in the INDIA alliance) meet but a final decision was not arrived at.
"We will raise these in Parliament," the former Union minister said.
He blamed the state home department for Friday's incident and termed the police action as "inhuman".
"The protestors told me the agitation was peaceful and discussions were on with the local administration. The protestors were raising slogans against home minister (and deputy chief minister) Devendra Fadnavis. They told me the police got a call from higher-ups and then their attitude changed," Pawar told reporters.
Reservations for the Maratha community was given by the Congress-NCP government but, unfortunately, it did not pass the legal test, he said.
"I appeal to the chief minister (Eknath Shinde) to intervene and find a solution," he said.
"When I was chief minister.. there was a stampede in Nagpur (an apparent reference to Gowari stampede of 1994 in which more than 100 persons were killed) and some tribals had died. (Then) Minister Madhukar Pichad, who belonged to the tribal community, resigned owning responsibility," he said.
Even R R Patil, who was an efficient home minister, resigned when there was an uproar over a comment he made after the 26/11 attacks, Pawar said.
"The present government should learn how administration works," Pawar said.
The NCP supremo said the Jalna incident took place on a day when chief ministers of seven states, former chief ministers of five states and top national leaders were in Mumbai (to attend the INDIA alliance conclave).
They were in the metropolis to discuss about providing a formidable alternative (to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance) to the people of the country.
"Some people say the incident was aimed at diverting attention from the (INDIA) alliance meet," he said.