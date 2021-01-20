OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Jalpaiguri accident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Jalpaiguri accident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jan 2021, 12:08 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing': PM Modi
  • Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal


Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended his prayers to the families of those who died in a road accident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri. He also announced an ex-gratia of 2 lakh to next of kin who lost their lives and 50,000 who got injured.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
US President-elect Joe Biden.

Trump's parting gifts to Biden: Roaring stocks, a weaker dollar, tons of debt

2 min read . 12:52 PM IST
The arrival of mass vaccination campaigns in the US and Europe had brought hope that the end of the pandemic was in sight.

UK coronavirus strain detected in at least 60 countries: WHO

1 min read . 12:21 PM IST
The consolidated profit after tax of TCL in the December quarter rose 4.28% from a year earlier to ₹309 crore.

Government to exit Tata Communications; may garner around 8,000 crore

2 min read . 12:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jalpaiguri accident: PM Modi announces 2 lakh ex-gratia

1 min read . 12:08 PM IST

"The road accident in Dhupguri in Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) is extremely anguishing. In this time of sadness, prayers with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Why server stacks are the new realty play

"From the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF), Ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in West Bengal. Rs. 50,000 each would be given to those injured," another tweet by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Due to reduced visibility caused by fog, 13 people were killed in an accident at Dhupguri city in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal on Tuesday night.As many as 18 people also sustained injuries in the accident.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout